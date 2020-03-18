Bishop Paiute Tribe announces closures due to COVID-19

In an effort to protect community members and upon recommendation of state and local health officials, the Bishop Paiute Tribe has announced the following closures. Despite these closures, every effort is being taken to maintain continuous operations in support of the tribal community.

On Tuesday at noon, the Bishop Paiute Tribal Council made the decision to close the Paiute Palace Casino in order protect staff and community. The temporary closure is effective through the end of March. During this closure, the casino will be providing emergency assistance to the casino team members to help them through this temporary closure and ease some of the financial burden this crisis has caused.

The Owens Valley Paiute Shoshone Cultural Center will be closed to the public until the end of March. During this closure Cultural Center staff will be available by appointment to ensure the tribal community has access to their crafting materials during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the museum will remain closed.

If anything should change, the tribal council stated it keep the community up to date.

Bishop Indian Head Start and Bishop Indian Education Center closed March 16 through Spring Break, March 27, and will follow the Bishop Unified School District Plan to curb the potential transmission of COVID-19 in the community. Head Start will be providing take-home or delivery of meals to students during the closure.

The Bishop Tribal Elders Program facility will not be serving congregate meals until further notice. Home-delivered meals will still be delivered to the current home-delivered meal recipients as scheduled. Elders Transportation services are also suspended, until further notice.

All community events are also suspended until further notice.

The tribal council and tribal administration are working on a plan to work with staff impacted by school and business closures to take the time off as needed.