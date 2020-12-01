Bishop Paiute Gas Station temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID
By:
Register Staff
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
BISHOP, CA
The management of the Bishop Paiute Gas Station and the administration of the Bishop Paiute Tribe were informed this afternoon of a gas station employee testing positive for COVID-19. The employee had not been on premises since prior to Nov. 25.
However out of an abundance of caution, effective immediately the Bishop Paiute Gas Station is closed until Friday, Dec. 11, and all staff has been sent home to self-quarantine. During this time, the premises will also be cleaned and disinfected.
If you have any concern of exposure from the gas station store or an employee, please refer to the COVID-19 Guidelines at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or call your primary health care provider.
Category: