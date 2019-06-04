Bishop Nursery to get new lease on life

Bishop Nursery, which was in business for more than 40 years and closed its doors in April, has been approved by the city’s Planning Commission to reopen in what will be a residential subdivision.

The Kingston Subdivision project, which has been in the works for years, was originally planned to have 15 housing units on the 2.75-acre property where the Bishop Nursery currently is located next to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church on Home Street.

The new owners, which until only recently got involved in the project, applied to change a barrier to the subdivision from a six-foot block wall with a two-foot lattice to a six-foot high wooden fence. The new owners withdrew the application right before last week’s commission meeting.

They also applied for a conditional use permit to continue commercial activity at the nursery as well as build a loft above the nursery. The nursery would take up a lot, another lot would be used for parking and a lot would be used for nursery inventory. The remaining 12 lots would be homes.

At last week’s meeting, Charles Bauman, project manager for Parris Corp., the new owners of the development, said the project currently out-dates any one who is currently involved.

“So we’re picking up the file, going through the documents,” Bauman said. “Meanwhile we were getting inundated with calls to save the nursery.”

Bauman said he and his company want to be long-term community partners in Bishop.

“We are building a community that is aesthetically please,” he said. “We’re not here to build anything other than something the community at large wants.”

Several Rome Drive residents attended the meeting and while saying they were happy that the barrier would remain as agreed upon, some expressed concern about what would happen if the nursery failed.

Elaine Kabala, associate planner for the city of Bishop, said the conditional use permit only allows the nursery to operate on the lot. No other commercial activity would be allowed in the subdivision.

For more on this story, see today's (June 4) edition of The Inyo Register.