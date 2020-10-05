Bishop man arrested after standoff, shooting at law enforcement officers

The Inyo County Sheriff's Office this morning (Sept. 5) reported that a Bishop man was arrested after officers responded to a domestic disturbance with shots fired on Matlick Lane in Bishop at about midnight when the Inyo County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a 911 call. Inyo County Sheriff’s deputies, Bishop police, and California Highway Patrol responded. The female victim was able to run out of the house when the first shot was fired. Due to volatile situation and potential for the suspect to fire additional shots, the surrounding residents were evacuated.

The suspect, Dustin Flesia, 45, of Bishop, was contacted by law enforcement; however, he refused to comply and barricaded himself inside the residence. The suspect fired multiple rounds at deputies. A crisis negotiation team was initiated to attempt to persuade the suspect to surrender. When that effort failed, the Inyo/Mono Special Enforcement Detail (SED) team deployed CS gas into the residence. Flesia came outside, according to the sheriff's office, but was non-compliant; he was hit several times by a beanbag gun, but again retreated inside at which point he armed himself with two additional rifles.

Further negotiations were attempted and more gas was used. At approximately 6:40 a.m. the suspect came outside and the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office canine was deployed. Flesia was taken into custody. Flesia was transported to Northern Inyo Hospital for treatment. No deputies were hurt or injured.

Assisting agencies included Bishop Police Department, Mono County Sheriff’s Office, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Bishop Fire, and Symons Ambulance Service. Charges and bail information will be made available on Inyo County Sheriff’s online local crime portal, Citizen RIMS.