Bishop JV football continues to route opponents

Junior varsity team has not allowed a score against it in five games

The Bishop Union High School JV football team won Friday’s home conference game against rival school Kern Valley by a score of 35-0.

Jakob Redmond, quarterback for Bishop, passed nine times during the game, completing five throws for a total of 148 yards and two touchdowns. Redmond carried the ball four times for a total of 43 yards with his longest carry 22 yards.

Bishop’s Hector Martinez and Jake Frigerio both crossed into the end zone for two touchdowns each, while Albert Cano carried the ball for one touchdown. Joseph Morales put 5 points after touchdown on the board for Bishop.

Bishop JV stats against Kern Valley

Rushing – Martinez 4/43, Zach Mojarro 5/59, Frigerio 1/7, Luis Cruz 1/19, Andrew Steedle 1/0, Cano 5/110

Receiving – Frigerio 3/86, Steedle 1/47, Huizar Esparza 1/15

Interceptions – Landon Lujan 1

Passes defended – Carson Schmidt, Mojarro 3, Steedle 1, Cano 1, Cain Omohundro 1, Wyatt Doda 1

Kickoffs – Issac Reno 2/54, Joseph Morales 4/182

Punts - Reno 1/42

Kickoff returns - Frigerio 1/32

The Bishop JV team will next take the field at 4 p.m. Friday against Rosamond at Rosamond.