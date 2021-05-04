Bishop High School football wins in rematch with Orosi
In what amounted to be a rematch of the 2019 CIF section championship game, with similar results, the Bishop Union High School Broncos football team defeated Orosi Friday, 47-21.
Coach Arnie Palu stated that it was a “great finish to a long, but short season.”
Up 26-21 at the half, the team dominated the second half, leading to a 47-21 final.
The seniors all played great in their final contests, Palu stated. Joe Weaver, Clay Omohundro, Jesse Abbott, Garrett Martinez, Sean Beavers, Jordan Cooper, and Caden Lanphear were all major contributors.
“Injured seniors Carson Evangelist and Steven Paco were not able to be with us on the field but were in our thoughts,” Palu stated. “I want to thank all the Broncos who held on through such a tough season. Delayed from fall, the athletes who stuck with us had to work through delays, COVID testing, forced distance learning, and quarantines to be able to play.”
Palu stated his staff “also needs a ton of credit.”
“They showed up everyday ready to work and provide a great experience to our athletes,” he stated. “Coaches Rick Beall, James Ferrell, Jake Evangelist, Carl Olsen, Chris Matteson, Will Lyons, Mike Cooper, James Jackson, Rich Miears, Cody Lawson and filmer Jim Tyler all deserve a huge thanks. We will be back at it soon preparing for a normal football season in the fall.”
