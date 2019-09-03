Bishop girls tennis opens with mixed results

Coach confident new players are ‘fast learners’

Register Staff

The Bishop Union High School girls tennis team hosted Golden Valley on Thursday.

The teams played an eight-game pro set format. Bishop was able to win three of the five points need for the day. Golden Valley won six points.

Bishop’s Brooke Winzenread playing No. 1 singles for Bishop won easily 8-3 over Golden Valley’s Bria Martinez. Sophmore Jacee carpenter played No. 2 singles for Bishop, just losing 4-8. No. 3 singles junior Madi Foster won 8-2.

The only freshman on the team Sydney McAdam played the No. 4 singles spot and lost 3-8. Madelyn Bigham lost 0-8. Sophmore Olivia Seitz played a great match but also lost 3-8.

On the doubles side Brooke Winzenread and Madi Foster teamed up to face Golden Valley’s No. 1. They lost 5-8.

Senior Cheyenne Yeager and Jacee Carpenter easily beat the No. 2 doubles team, 8-3.

New team members Haley Bragdon and Elizabeth Poncho competed as the No. 3 team for Bishop. They lost 1-8 but showed great promise and improvement.

Heaven Vitale and Rhianna Carter were able to secure one game in their first match and Leslie Mena and Melissa Castro lost 0-8 but made some great serves and returns throughout the match.

“Overall we have greatly improved in a short amount of time,” said coach Patty Cummings. “The team only has five returning players. The rest are all new to the squad. We still have three weeks until league play starts. The girls are fast learners and should be very competitive in league.”

The girls tennis team takes on Burroughs at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 at Bishop.

The team’s schedule continues with Kern Valley on Oct. 1, Desert on Oct. 3, Rosamond on Oct. 8, Kern Valley on Oct. 10, Desert on Oct. 15 and Rosamond on Oct. 17