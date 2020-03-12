Bishop Firefighter of the Year

The members of the Bishop Volunteer Fire Department chose Mandi Grisham to be Firefighter of the Year for 2019. “Mandi is exceptionally reliable, and she pushes us all to be better,” said chief Joe Dell, right. “I’m proud to have her on our team.” The tradition of naming a Firefighter of the Year for the Bishop volunteers goes back to 1984. Grisham is the first woman to ever receive the award.

Photo by Kristina Blüm Justice