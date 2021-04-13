Bishop Fire responds to See Vee incident; multiple agencies involved in brush fire response Monday evening

The Bishop Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a brush fire located in an LADWP field east of

See Vee Lane, west of Home Street late Monday afternoon. A large plume of smoke was visible from the

fire, which was burning in heavy fuel with a moderate rate of spread when firefighters arrived on scene.

With mutual aid from the Big Pine Fire Department, Chalfant Valley Fire Department, Cal Fire and Inyo

National Forest, fire crews were able to stop forward progress and establish a dozer line around the fire,

which burned 5.72 acres within the Bishop city limits. Crews remained on scene throughout the night to

monitor the burn area for hot spots. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"We are incredibly grateful to the firefighters and agencies that came together to get this fire knocked

down and protect the surrounding neighborhoods," said Bishop Fire Chief Joe Dell.

Today, fire crews will continue to monitor the burn site as a high wind event is forecast for the Owens

Valley.

The Bishop Volunteer Fire Department would like to extend its thanks to the Big Pine volunteers, who

also helped with response to an unrelated car wreck that occurred in the Bishop area during the See Vee

incident, the Chalfant Valley volunteers, Cal Fire, the Inyo National Forest, the Los Angeles Department

of Water and Power, the Bishop Paiute Tribe, Bishop CHP, the Inyo County Sheriff's Office and the

Bishop Police Department.