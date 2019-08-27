Bishop drops opening game to Fernley

Bishop Union High School football coach Arnie Palu reported that a “tough Fernley team” did a great job in all three phases of the game on Friday, the Broncos opening game. The Fernley team overcame Bishop, 24-0.

“We have a lot to work on this week as we prepare for a very good Yerington team,” Palu stated.

The Bishop Union varsity football team has an away non-conference game at Yerington (NV) on Friday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m.

Congratulations to Kennedy Batchelder (overall), Clay Omohundro (offensive), Trevin Moose (defensive) and Joey Molina (special teams) for being selected the Bishop Union Football Players of the Game.

The Broncos varsity schedule follows:

• Sept. 13, 7 p.m., at Rim of the World (Lake Arrowhead); location: Rim of the World High School

• Sept. 20, 7 p.m., at Desert (Edwards AFB,); location: Desert High School

• Sept. 27, 7 p.m., Burroughs (Ridgecrest); location: Bishop Union High School

• Oct. 4, 7 p.m., at Sierra (Tollhouse); location: Sierra High School

• Oct. 10, 7 p.m. Kern Valley (Lake Isabella); location: Bishop Union High School, rivalry game

• Oct. 18, 7 p.m., at Rosamond (Rosamond); Location: Rosamond High School

• Oct. 25, Boron (Boron); location: Bishop Union High School

• Nov. 1, 7 p.m. at California City (California City); location: California City High School

Lone Pine

The Lone Pine Golden Eagles will be taking on Kings Christian at 7 p.m. Aug. 30 at home.

Lone Pine’s schedule includes:

• Sept. 7, 6 p.m., Academy of Careers and Exploration (Helendale)

• Sept. 13, 7 p.m., Desert Christian (Lancaster); location: Desert Christan High School

• Sept. 20, 7 p.m. Cuyama Valley (New Cuyama); location: Lone Pine High School