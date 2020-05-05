Bishop to coordinate local grant program for businesses impacted by COVID-19

The Bishop Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce a new grant program to benefit small businesses in Bishop that have been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to a generous private donor, an emergency fund has been established with $20,000 available to provide immediate financial assistance.

All businesses with a physical location inside Bishop City limits are eligible to apply online at www.bishopchamberofcommerce.com. All applications will be reviewed and scored by a committee utilizing a two-stage process to ensure equality and fairness.

It is important to note that unlike the SBA programs, this is not a first-come, first-served application process. Applications will open on May 6th and close on May 17th, 2020. All applications will be reviewed after the close date and funds will be awarded by the end of this month.

“We know $20,000 won’t be able to help everyone; however, we are very grateful to the private donor that allowed us to establish this program,” states Tawni Thomson, Executive Director of the Bishop Chamber of Commerce. “If there are individuals or businesses that would like to contribute to grow the fund, donations in any amount would be welcome.”

Questions regarding the application or additional contributions should be directed to the Bishop Chamber of Commerce via email – execdir@bishopvisitor.com.