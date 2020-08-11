Bishop City Hall adopts new business hours due to COVID surge concerns

City Administrator Ron Phillips announced that due to the surge in positive COVID-19 cases and the start of a “virtual” school year, some city employees will be working from home more in the near future. As a result, and to provide adequate coverage at city offices, City Hall will be closed to the public from noon to 1 p.m., and will be closed to the public on Fridays. At those times, the public may have access to City Hall by appointment only.

Should you have any further questions relating to City Hall’s new business hours, please contact City Administrator Ron Phillips at (760) 873-5863 or at rphillips@cityofbishop.com