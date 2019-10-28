Bishop City Council meets today (Oct. 28)

The Bishop City Council is scheduled to meet in open session at 6 p.m. today (Oct. 28) in the Bishop City Council Chambers in City Hall. Agenda items include the approval of the Seibu to School Path Right of Way purchase.The Seibu to School Path Project is constructing a path from the west end of Keough Street along the north side of the Bishop elementary schools, to the Bishop Reservation boundary where it will connect with existing and planned paths on the reservation.

Most of the construction would be on property owned by the city of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. The process to purchase the needed right of way from LADWP started in 2014.