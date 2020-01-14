Bishop City Council hires new city administrator

Ron Phillips has an extensive background in local government management

After conducting a comprehensive recruitment facilitated by an executive search firm, the Bishop City Council voted unanimously to appoint Ron Phillips as its next city administrator at Monday’s city council meeting.

City Attorney Ryan Jones said the recruitment process yielded 14 applicants, which were put through a rigorous screening. The field was eventually reduced to four “highly qualified candidates” for final interviews. Candidates interviewed before two panels comprised of staff and the city council.

Jones said the three-year contract with Phillips includes a monthly salary of $12,500 as well as other standard benefits.

Phillips holds a master’s degree in regional and city planning and has a diverse career as a city manager, planning director, engineering general manager, transportation planner and past president of the Colorado Municipal League. Phillips attended the Program for Senior Executives in State and Local Government as a Gates Foundation Fellow in the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

Phillips has served as town manager in Vail, Colorado, transportation services director for Fort Collins, Colorado, principal in his own consulting firm, and most recently as general manager for six water utility special districts in Wasatch County, Utah.

He is expected to start on Feb. 1.

Photo: Bishop Mayor Laura Smith visits with newly hired City Administrator Ron Phillips Monday evening during a short break at the city council meeting. (Photo by Terrance Vestal)