Bishop chamber honored by industry leaders

At a Bishop Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon Thursday, Executive Director Tawni Thomson announced that the organization won two Visit California Poppy awards.

Visit California is a nonprofit organization with a mission to develop and maintain marketing programs – in partnership with the state’s travel industry – that inspire travel to California. Travelers spent an estimated $145 billion in 2019 in California, directly supporting more than 1.2 million California jobs in 2018 and $11.8 billion in 2018 in state and local tax revenue.

The Visit California Poppy Awards are a biennial contest that honors the best and brightest of California tourism promotion. The awards are bestowed in even-numbered years as part of Outlook Forum.

Winners are selected by a panel of industry marketing experts in nine categories ranging from best public relations campaign, to best digital campaign to best cooperative marketing campaign. Submissions were reviewed by Visit California staff, then blind judged by industry committee leadership.

The Bishop Area Chamber of Commerce won Best Overall Brand Identity – Organization budget of less than $1 million. The Bishop chamber competed with communities such as Visit Carmel and Visit Santa Maria. The local agency also tied in the Best Cooperative Marketing category, which recognized the partnerships of the Bishop chamber, Mono County Tourism, Mammoth Lakes Tourism and Explore Inyo County. That Eastern Sierra marketing partnership tied with the partnership of the San Diego Tourism Authority annd the San Francisco Travel Association.

Julie Faber, who handles the digital marketing for the chamber, during the Thursday luncheon said the recognition puts Bishop on the map.

“Visit California is not only the international marketing arm but the domestic marketing arm of California,” Faber said. “So for them to recognize Bishop is a big deal for our little town.”

Thomson the “Small Town with a Big Backyard” marketing brand for Bishop clearly impressed the judges.

“It (Bishop’s brand) resonates with locals as well as visitors,” Thomson said. “It implies that we are looking to invite guests to come to our house and play in our backyard and be respectful.

“The state of California’s marketing arm has recognized the East Side as being very relevant to California’s overall destination marketing so it’s a big deal.”

Thomson said the industry has shifted from a perspective of “destination marketing” to “destination management.”

“It’s very important that we’re not just selling the place but that when we’re bringing people here, we’re asking them to be respectful and responsible,” Thomson said.

According to Visit California, an organization’s brand is more than a logo or an ad or the design language for corporate identity – a brand represents the essence of a destination and is a reflection of a place’s unique character, lifestyle and assets.

The Best Cooperative Marketing category honors destinations with the best integrated brand programming to support their region’s key iconic assets and businesses. Entries were judged for the merit of the branding, the consistency of the brand and how the brand has established community identity and pride of place.