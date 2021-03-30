Bishop Broncos take top spots in cross country High Desert League finals
By:
Register Staff
Tuesday, March 30, 2021
BISHOP, CA
The Bishop Union High School Broncos competed in the High Desert League finals last week. Diego Honda of Bishop came in first in the boys race and Sierra Burror, also from Bishop, finished first in the girl's race.
Team members pictured, from left, Alexander Adkins, Sierra Burror, Dominic Westervelt, Diego Honda, Branden Gardea, Ezra Spoonhunter and Ashley Fitt.
