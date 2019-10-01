Bishop Broncos take down Burroughs at home

Broncos see outstanding performances on offense, defense

It was a big home win for the Bishop Union High School Broncos Friday against Burroughs. The Broncos took that game, 19-7.

Senior Jaydan Braithwaite caught the go-ahead touchdown pass in the fourth quarter for a second consecutive year ensuring the Broncos would hold on to the Eastern Sierra Football Classic trophy.

Junior Clay Omohundro connected with Braithwaite on an 82-yard touchdown on the first play after Burroughs took a 7-6 fourth-quarter lead. Senior Darren Dondero then intercepted a Burroughs’ pass, setting up senior Luke McClean’s 35-yard rushing touchdown giving the Broncos a 19-6 lead. Senior Ian Murphy picked off a Burroughs pass to finish off the game.

Dondero was named defensive player of the game with a quarterback sack, six solo tackles, and the fourth-quarter interception. McClean was the overall player of the game with 93 rushing yards and 85 yards receiving. Braithwaite was named offensive player of the game with 149-yards receiving. Sophomore Walker Rost-Kruger was named special teams player of the game. Omohundro had a big night completing 14 of 21 pass attempts for 262-yards and two scores. Defensive standouts include Tristan Valle (two sacks), Kennedy Batchelder (two tackles for a loss), Jordan Lopez (sack), Joe Weaver (six total tackles), Jaydan Braithwaite (six solo tackles), Anthony Diaz Campos (five total tackles), Joey Molina (sack, tackle for loss), and Eddie Ray (sack, and a forced fumble). Next up the Broncos travel to Sierra High School, Tollhouse, Oct. 4.

The Broncos are now 3-2 overall, and 1-0 in league play.