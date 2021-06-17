Bishop Broncos baseball claims lead in sixth inning to defeat Caruthers
The Bishop Broncos baseball team took the lead late in the game in a 6-5 victory over Caruthers on Wednesday. The game was tied at five with BUHS batting in the bottom of the sixth when Clay Omohundro hit a solo homer.
BUHS got things started in the first inning. Jake Frigerio ripped out a triple, and Landon Kruse drove him in with a single.
Ace Selters was on the pitcher’s mound for BUHS. “The Ace” went four and a third innings, allowing five runs on five hits and striking out three. Billy McKinzey pitched two and two third innings allowing no hits.
The Broncos saw the ball well, racking up seven hits in the game. Reese Dondero smoked two doubles and Riley Eropkin also had two hits for Bishop Union High School.
The Broncos launched one home run on the day. Clay Omohundro had a four bagger in the sixth inning.
The Bishop Broncos baseball team was scheduled to travel to Minaret for the CIF Division 5 semi-final game on Wednesday.
