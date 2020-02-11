Bishop Bronco wrestling team competes in the High Desert League championships

For first time, finals included tournament for girls

The Bishop Bronco wrestling team competed Thursday in the High Desert League championships at Kern Valley High School. Bronco wrestlers participating the championships included freshmen Will Hennarty, Carson Schmidt, John Drew, Riley Powers and Zayn Crockett, sophomores Renee Ashworth, Billy McKinzey and Jacob Lomantewa, and seniors Scott Hennarty, Damen Remley and Alonso Ahumada.

For the first time, the High Desert League Finals consisted of two tournaments in one – one for the boys and one for the girls. Even though there were not enough girl wrestlers to have a separate tournament, the girls competed against each other for placings and they also competed against the boys.

Bishop’s lightest wrestler, Schmidt, at 122 pounds, didn’t spend much time showing his dominance. Schmidt pinned his first opponent in just 22 seconds and his second opponent in the finals in 37 seconds, earning him a first place finish.

At 128 pounds, Bishop had three wrestlers, Hennarty, Drew and Ashworth. Hennarty won both of his matches by pin, earning him a first-place finish in the league. Because of his dominance in the league this season, Hennarty was nominated for the High Desert League Lower Weight MVP, but finished second in the voting.

Also wrestling at 128 pounds, Drew won a match and then lost, placing him in the third-place match against fellow Bronco Ashworth. With less than a second left in the first period, Drew pinned Ashworth and finished in third place. Ashworth had won her first match, pinning her female opponent in the fastest pin of the tournament – 16 seconds – earning her a first-place finish in the girl’s division, along with a fourth-place finish in the boy’s division.

At 154 pounds, three Broncos vied for first place, Hennarty, Remley and McKinzey. Hennarty and Remley both won their quarterfinals matches with pins, putting all three Broncos in the semifinals.

In the semifinals, McKinzey pinned Remley and Hennarty also lost, but both Remley and Hennarty won their next matches, pitting them against each other for third place. In the match, Hennarty was able to pin his practice partner, earning a third-place finish and Remley finished in fourth. McKinzey went to the championship match and in the only match of the day to not end in a pin, after 6 minutes of hard wrestling, defeated his opponent by a score of 6-4.

At 162 pounds, Lomantewa finished in second place and Riley Powers in fourth.

At 172 pounds, Ahumada won his first match, putting him in the finals where he lost and finished in second place.

Crockett at 222 pounds went up against the High Desert League’s Most Valuable Upper Weight wrestler from Kern Valley and lost, finishing in second place.

The tournament team score was Kern Valley 157 points, Bishop 154, Desert 44 and Rosamond 26.

“As a team we had three league champions and finished the season winning 60 percent of our matches,” said coach Mark Hodges. “Will Hennarty deserves special mention as the only undefeated Bronco in league action. He has the best team record with nine wins and only two losses. Carson Schmidt is close behind with nine wins and three losses.”

The Broncos will be competing at CIF next weekend in the Central Valley.