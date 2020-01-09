Bishop boys soccer nets a win against Mammoth Lakes

Boys, girls teams take on Boron today in Boron

By Mike Chacanaca

Register Staff

The Bishop Union High School varsity boys soccer team scored a victory against Mammoth Lakes High School Friday, defeating the Huskies by a final score of 7-2 in Bishop.

Broncos varsity soccer player Hugo Santana scored four of Bishop’s seven goals and was named Player of the Game on maxpreps.com.

Scoring one goal each for Bishop were Kennedy Michel, Juan Castro and Alexander Landaverde.

Broncos Michel, Landaverde and Castro were each credited with one assist.

Uriel Gonzalez played goalkeeper for the Broncos the entire match, allowing two goals by Mammoth out of three shots made on goal and was credited with six saves.

According to stats posted on maxpreps.com, the Broncos varsity soccer team currently has an overall record of 4-3-1 and a league record of 2-1.

The Broncos are scheduled to take the field against Boron at 5 p.m. today in Boron.

The BUHS girls varsity soccer team was defeated by Mammoth Lakes Friday 2-0. The Lady Broncos High Desert League standing is currently 2-1, below first place Frazier Mountain with a 3-0 league record.

Next up for the Bishop girls varsity soccer team is a match against Boron at 3 p.m. today in Boron.