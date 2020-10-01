Big Pine High School student shines in American Legion Auxiliary essay contest

Big Pine American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 457 and Big Pine Unified School District are proud to announce that Joe Huston placed third in the 2019-20 State Department Americanism Essay Contest. Joe, a junior at Big Pine High School, won a $1,000 scholarship plus $100 cash with his winning essay titled, “Why Our Veterans Are American’s Heroes.”

Auxiliary Unit No. 457 President Judy Castleberry would like to also acknowledge Big Pine teacher Pete Schlieker for preparing all of his students who participated in the Americanism Essay Contest at the local level.