Big Pine arrest

BIG PINE – On May 28, at about 6:30 a.m., members of the Inyo County Sheriff’s Department Major Investigations and Narcotics Taskforce (MINT) served a search warrant at a residence on Dewey Street in Big Pine, for the illegal sale of firearms.

The resident, Mark Osterman, was arrested on a Ramey warrant without incident. During the execution of the search warrant, iInvestigators located homemade explosive devices, also known as “pipe bombs.” Osterman currently is being held at the Inyo County Jail on $100,000 bail.