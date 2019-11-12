BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS TO OPEN NEW LOCATION IN BISHOP

Big 5 Sporting Goods, a leading sporting goods retailer in the Western United States, is scheduled to open its newest location in Bishop, California on November 22nd. The 10,615 square foot, full-line sporting goods store is located at 1331 Rocking W. Dr. and has provided new jobs. Normal fall season hours are: Monday through Thursday - 10 a.m. to 9pm, Friday 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays - 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The store will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

A special ‘Early Bird’ grand opening sale will begin at 5 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving and will continue until 9:30 p.m., closing time.