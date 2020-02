Bishop Union High School varsity basketball player Jayden Braithwaite goes up for a shot at the basket during Tuesday’s CIF Central Section first round championships game in Bishop as a Mojave player attempts to block the shot. The Broncos defeated the Mustangs, 65-56, and move on to the quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. today (Feb. 20) in Fresno against Fresno Christian.

Photo by Mike Chacanaca