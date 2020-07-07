Bankruptcy court approves plan for Southern Inyo Healthcare District
The Southern Inyo Healthcare District Board of Directors announced today that the United States Bankruptcy Court - Eastern District of California - Sacramento Division approved the district’s plan for paying its creditors and bringing resolution to the bankruptcy case on Monday
The board of directors and the entire hospital and clinic staff want to thank all of the community partners and friends of Southern Inyo Hospital who faithfully, tirelessly gave their time, energy and resources to the hospital during this nearly five-year journey.
The board stated in a release today that without their support and that of Inyo County Fifth District Supervisor Matt Kingsley this outcome would not have been possible.
A copy of the disclosure state and plan may be accessed on the district’s website www.sihd.org.
Please contact hospital administration at (760) 876-5501, exte.2210 or email Peter Spiers, CEO at pspiers@sihd.org.
Southern Inyo Healthcare District Board of Directors will be meeting at 4:30 p.m. today. Participate by using the following, call-in, (310) 747-3280, access, 4506953.
Those who need special assistance to participate in the meeting can contact Maritza Perkins at (760) 876-2210.
