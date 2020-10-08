Back to school – sort of
Katie Kolker, superintendent of Bishop Unified School District, reported that the first day back to school at Bishop Elementary School on Monday was a “huge success.” Grades welcomed back to class included transitional kindergarten through the second grade. Students, families and staff were well organized and prepared for all of the changes the district has put in place to keep everyone safe – students were dropped off in front of the school, had their temperatures checked and were excitedly greeted by staff members to meet their teachers. Teachers met students outside their classrooms in front of color-coded dots that have been painted 6 feet apart – so each student stood on a dot outside class as they waited for all of their classmates to arrive. Middle school students will return to campus on Oct. 19. “Thanks for all the community support – this truly took a village and we are ever so grateful for the partnership of our families and community,” Kolker stated.
