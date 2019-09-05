Back from Durango

The Slim Princess Southern Pacific Locomotive No. 18 steams out of the Durango, Colorado, train station on Aug. 23 pulling three passenger cars on the 45-mile trip to Silverton, Colorado. The locomotive, whose home is at the Eastern California Museum, in Independence, has been on loan to the Durango Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad this summer. The locomotive made two runs to Silverton, which accommodated a total of more than 150 supporters and volunteers who spearheaded the multi-year effort by the non-profit Carson & Colorado Railroad Company to restore the locomotive.