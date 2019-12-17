Avoiding the Grinch while shopping during the holidays

Holiday shoppers, while checking their lists not once but twice, also need to check their driving, property and surroundings to avoid potential vehicle accidents, theft and those Grinches out to dampen the Christmas spirit.

“We advise people to keep your head on a swivel,” Adam Otten, public information officer for the California Highway Patrol, Bishop Area, said. “Be aware of your surroundings.”

Otten and Bishop Police Chief Ted Stec both said that residents tend to have the attitude that because Bishop is a small town, “that doesn’t happen around here.”

“We don’t have the obvious problems that bigger cities have, like home-break-ins where everything is taken,” Stec said. “But it can still happen, don’t take it for granted.”

“It happens all the time, unfortunately, even in Bishop,” Otten said.

While shopping remove anything from the vehicle that might be in plain view and be sure to lock up one’s vehicle even if you’re only going to be away for a few minutes, the law enforcement officers said.

“Thieves can break in and steal in seconds,” Otten said.

Stec said if you’re shopping at different places, put those items that you’ve purchased in the trunk of your car before traveling to the next store.

“If valuables are visible, they’re more likely to be stolen than those concealed or put in the trunk,” Stec said. “It can’t be just in the backseat, that’s often when we see window smashes.”

If you’re shopping at night, wear bright clothing and even though as a driver or a pedestrians, you might have the right of way, don’t expect the other vehicle to stop, Otten said.

“‘Tis the season for absent-minded driving,” Otten said.

Plan on shopping in groups rather than by one’s self for safety considerations., Otten said.

Stec advised residents to try not to leave delivered packages on a doorstep too long. Both officers said that time can be kept to a minimum by tracking the package online.

Otten said people expecting deliveries can also have the delivery service, UPS or Fed Ex, hold the packages and the person can pick those up safely.

Stec said while the Christmas tree might look glorious through that huge bay window, adorned with decorations and presents, it can also prove to be tempting to thieves.

Stec said while shopping, people need to keep track of wallets and purses, especially this time of year.

“Typically crime goes up at the holidays, right after Thanksgiving with Black Friday,” Stec said. “And that’s daytime or nighttime. You might think you can put your guard down during the day but theft happens any time.”

While the CHP doesn’t have primary jurisdiction in parking lots, many accidents occur in these areas from failure to look out for hazards, such as other vehicles, people and shopping cart.

Both officers said calling law enforcement as soon as a theft or break-in occurs is critical.

“Some people say, ‘Oh it wasn’t that valuable,’ or ‘I didn’t want to bother you guys,’ but we’re the police, this is what we do,” Stec said. “Seconds matter. If a car was just broken into or a package has just been stolen, we have a much greater chance of making an arrest than we are a day or two later.”

Tips to keep

Driving

• Avoid driving alone or at night.

• Keep all car doors locked and windows closed while in or out of your car. Set your alarm or use an anti-theft device.

• If you must shop at night, park in a well-lighted area.

• Avoid parking next to vans, trucks with camper shells, or cars with tinted windows.

• Park as close as you can to your destination and take notice of where you parked.

•Never leave your car unoccupied with the motor running or with children inside.

• Do not leave packages or valuables on the seat of your car. This creates a temptation for thieves. If you must leave something in the car, lock it in the trunk or put it out of sight.

•Be sure to locate your keys prior to going to your car.

• Keep a secure hold on your purse, handbag and parcels. Do not put them down or on top of the car in order to open the door.

• When approaching or leaving your vehicle, be aware of your surroundings.

• Do not approach your car alone if there are suspicious people in the area.