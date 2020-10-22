Auxiliary proves it’s up to the mask
When a request was made by Big Pine School to make cloth masks for all the students, the small army of seamstress for American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 457, including Pat Callaway, Reva Callaway, Terry Maupin, Stephanie Macurda, Judy Castleberry and Rosemarie Todd, started sewing. The bright and colorful masks were distributed to all transitional kindergarten through 12th-grade students and any remaining masks will be made available for students who leave them at home or have misplaced them. “Thanks to this donation all of our students now have multiple masks that they can rotate throughout the week, which helps ensure that they are wearing a clean mask to school everyday. Students and staff of Big Pine Unified School District are very grateful for both the time and craftsmanship that the American Legion Auxiliary donated to us,” said Sunny Meza, Big Pine School counselor. Pictured here, from left, are school secretary Audra Huston, Big Pine Unit 457 President Judy Castleberry and K-12 Big Pine School Counselor Sunny Meza.
Category: