Attempted murder in Bishop Canal area – suspect arrested

Inyo County Sheriff’s deputies, along with units from Bishop Police Department and California Highway Patrol, responded to a campsite located east of the canal road in the Bishop area Monday at 8:50 p.m., for a report of a stabbing.

The victim had multiple stab wounds and was transported to Northern Inyo Hospital for treatment and later released. The suspect fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival.

An investigator from the Major Investigations and Narcotic Team responded to assist with the investigation. Inyo County Sheriff’s deputies contacted witnesses who identified Armando Zavala, 25, as the suspect. Zavala was later taken into custody without incident at the scene after he returned to the campsite.

Zavala is being held at the Inyo County Jail on the charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, criminal threats and obstruct/delay public officer. Zavala’s bail is set at $500,000.