Artist’s Way comes back to Bishop
By:
Register Staff
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
BISHOP, CA
The Artist’s Way is back. No artistic experience is required to benefit fully from this fun, challenging, transformative 12-week experience.
A free, no-obligation orientation Q&A will be held from 1-3:30 PM on Saturday, Feb.15, at The Imagination Lab, located at 621 W. Line St., No. 204 in Bishop. Participant cost for the 12-week workshop is $130 and a sliding scale is available. The sourcebook, “The Artist’s Way: A Course in Discovering & Recovering Your Creative Self,” 1st ed. by Julia Cameron will be available for $10.
For more information, call, text or email facilitator Marilyn Philip, (760) 920-8013 or marilynbphilip@gmail.com.
Category: