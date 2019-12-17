Area sports briefs (Dec. 17)

Area high school hoops

BIG PINE – The Big Pine High School Warriors boys basketball team won its first home game, 61-36, against the Beatty Hornets.

Playing their first home game of the season, the Big Pine Warriors started off slowly in the first period, but started finding the open player in the second period, out-scoring Beatty 24-8 in that second period. Five Warriors found the bottom of the net, as Big Pine led at half 31-12.

The Warriors would out-score Beatty 17-8 in the third period and led by as many as 32 points in the early part of the final period, before Beatty would put together a string of 10 straight points.

Big Pine stats

Sophomore Joe Huston, 22 points, 16 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals

Junior Chris Turner, 22 points (four 3 pointers), 12 rebounds, six assists, five steals

Freshman Evan Fuller, 6 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals

Junior Sonny Richards, 4 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals

Sophomore Gio Talamantes, 3 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals

Senior Audie Begay, 2 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal

Freshman Andrew Barlow, 2 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals

Sophomore Martin Woollard, 1 rebound

The Big Pine boys will travel to Beatty Tuesday, Dec. 17, for their final game before the Christmas break.

The Big Pine High School girls basketball lost to the Hornets on Friday, Dec. 13, 40-34. The girls team led Beatty, 7-4, at the end of the first quarter but after that, the Hornets controlled the scoreboard until the fourth quarter, when Big Pine scored 1 points to Beatty’s 12. The girls team will play Beatty again at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Beatty.

BISHOP – The Bishop Union High School boys varsity basketball team is scheduled to play against Rosamond at Rosamond at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, followed by a trip to Oceanside Dec. 23 to take on El Camino at 5:30 p.m. The team’s overall record so far is 2-4.

Bishop junior varsity boys basketball team is slated to play against Rosamond at Rosamond at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20. The team also will be travelling to Oceanside Dec. 23 to take on El Camino at 4 p.m. The team’s overall record is 0-1.

Lone Pine – The Lone Pine High School Eagles lost to Boron Friday, Dec. 13, 40-36, at Boron. It was a close match-up throuout the game. The boys are scheduled to take on Immanuel Christian in Ridgecrest at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.

The Lone Pine High School varsity girls basketball team lost to North Tahoe in Tahoe City, 46-31, as well as Pershing County, 53-26, Friday, Dec.13, as part of the Whittell Tournament. The team lost to Yerington in Yerington, 55-27 on Saturday, Dec. 14, which also is part of the Whittell Tournament. Up next, the Lady Eagles will be playing Immanuel Christian at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, in Ridgecrest.

Bishop soccer

The Bishop Union High School Broncos boys soccer team is scheduled to face off against Desert at Edwards Air Force Base at 5 p.m. today. The team’s overall record is 2-3-1, and league, 1-1.

The Lady Broncos also are scheduled to play Desert at Desert at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. The team’s overall record is 4-3-1, league, 1-1.

Bishop wrestling

The Bishop Union High School wrestling team will be playing at home against Rosamond at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19.