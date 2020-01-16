Area high school sports

Area high school hoops

BIG PINE – The Big Pine Warriors beat Lee Vining Tuesday, 64-24, at Lee Vining. The Warriors would open up a 21-7 lead after one period of play, thanks mostly to the 3-point shooting of Chris Turner and Audie Begay. Turner started off the game with a deep 3-point basket and Begay would connect for three straight from beyond the arc. Turner would score seven in the opening period, while Begay had 10.

In the second period, sophomore Joey Huston would find the bottom of the net for nine points, while freshman Evan Fuller would drop seven to go along with two more by Turner.

Period three would see each team put 11 points on the board, with Huston hitting two threes and a two-point bucket to go along with another Fuller three and freshman Andrew Barlow’s two-point bucket. Lee Vining’s Chris Garcia and James Rangel scored six and five respectively in that third quarter.

The Warriors would out-score Lee Vining 14-2 in the final period.

Four Warriors – Huston (23), Fuller (14), Turner (11), and Begay (10) – would all score in double figures, with Huston, Turner, and Begay each getting a double-double by scoring and rebounds.

Andrew Barlow (4) and Gio Talamantes (2) would round out the Big Pine scoring. Martin Woollard would grab 1 rebound.

The Warriors go to 3-0 in Hi-Lo League action and 6-2 overall.

The Lady Warriors lost a close one to Lee Vining, 44-42. Their overall record is 1-7 and 0-3 in league play.

Big Pine will take on Mojave Friday night at home, with the Lady Warriors game starting at 5: p.m., followed by the Warriors at 6:30 p.m..

BISHOP – The Bishop Union High School boys varsity basketball team defeated Boron Tuesday, 69-28 at home. The Broncos dominated the Bobcats throughout every period, opening up a 26-8 lead in the first period and maintaining a commanding lead throughout the rest of the game.

Results from the girls varsity game and the JV boys basketball game against Boron were not available at press time.

The Bishop teams are scheduled to take on Kern Valley at Kern Valley with the boys JV team starting at 4:40 p.m., the girls varsity team playing at 6 p.m. and the boys varsity team taking the court at 7:30 p.m.

Lone Pine – The Lone Pine High School Golden Eagles varsity basketball teams are scheduled to play against Immanuel Christian in Ridgecrest Friday with the girls beginning at 5 p.m. and the boys starting at 6:30 p.m.

Bishop soccer

The Bishop Union High School girls soccer team tied Frazier Mountain, 1-1, Tuesday with the results of the boys game not available as of press time.

The overall record for the girls team is 7-4-2 and league, 4-1-1.

The Bishop soccer teams are scheduled to travel to Rosamond Jan. 21.