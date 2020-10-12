Amargosa, Nevada, man charged with first-degree murder in Inyo County

On Sunday, Oct. 11, , at approximately 7:15 a.m., an Inyo County Sheriff’s deputy was requested by Nye County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a homicide. The suspect, 34-year-old Zachary Salyer, an Amargosa, Nevada, resident called Nye County Sheriff’s Office stating he shot the victim and the victim was on the dry lake bed in Armargosa.

Nye County Sheriff’s deputies, Bureau of Land Management rangers and an Inyo County Sheriff’s deputy located the victim in Inyo County just west of Amargosa, Nevada. It was determined the crime occurred in Inyo County.

Inyo County Sheriff’s investigators, an Inyo County evidence technician, the Inyo County District Attorney’s Office and Inyo County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. Salyer was arrested for first-degree murder and transported to Inyo County Jail. Salyer is being held on $1,000,000.00 bail.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. This is an open investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Inyo County Sheriff’s Office at (760) 878-0383, option 4.