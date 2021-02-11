Agencies seek input for Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) grants

The Bureau of Land Management will hold three virtual public meetings to solicit input for grant applications to support off-highway vehicle recreation on public lands within the jurisdictions of the Bakersfield and Ukiah field offices, as well as within the boundaries of the Bishop Field Office in conjunction with the Inyo National Forest.

The BLM and Forest Service intend to use the public input to help craft their grant applications for law enforcement, operations and maintenance and planning efforts to the California State Parks’ Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Grants and Cooperative Agreements Program.

“Public input is key to informing agency grant applications and fostering continued management of a sustainable program that benefits OHV enthusiasts and protects resources,” said BLM Central California District Manager Chris Heppe. “These virtual meetings are a chance for the public to tell us what improvements they would like to see in their OHV experience on public lands.”

The virtual public meetings will be held via Zoom. Use the registration link below to receive the meeting details.

Contact the BLM or USFS for reasonable accommodations to participate. Comments may also be submitted electronically using the email addresses below.

• Bishop Field Office/Inyo National Forest: Feb. 17 at 5 p.m.

Zoom registration link: https://blm.zoomgov.com/meeting/register/vJIsc-qorz4rEuMc13vyERHSZQpJ5G9...

Comment by email: BLM_CA_Web_BI@blm.gov or Jeremy.decell@usda.gov.

For specific questions, call Jeff Starosta, BLM at (760) 872-5000 or Jeremy DeCell, USFS at (760) 924-5536.

Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center

Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center (ESAC) is submitting an application for the Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Grant program through California State Parks and is hosting a virtual public meeting to gather public input.

The meeting will take place via Zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 6.30 p.m. A link to this public meeting is available on www.esavalanche.org.

The Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center is a community-supported 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to inform and educate the public on avalanche conditions in the backcountry of the Eastern Sierra Nevada of California. The ESAC forecast area extends from Big Pine to the north of Lee Vining and includes avalanche terrain that is open to winter motorized use.

The OHV grant would help ESAC fund increased education and outreach to winter OHV users as well as support essential ESAC services including the daily winter avalanche advisory.

This virtual meeting is to gather public input prior to submitting ESAC’s application. Following the submission of ESAC’s preliminary application, there will be a period for public review and comment that begins March 2 and ends on May 3.

Instructions and details on how to comment on ESAC’s preliminary grant application will be available at www.esavalanche.org.

More information on the California OHV grant program can also be found at http://ohv.parks.ca.gov/.

For more information regarding this Zoompublic meeting, and ESAC’s OHV grant application, contact Rachel Drattler at rachel@esavalanche.org.

The Grants and Cooperative Agreements Program through the California State Parks provides for well managed off-highway vehicle recreation by providing financial assistance to a variety of agencies and nonprofit entities.