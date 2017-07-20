Active search for missing hiker

On the evening of July 18 Inyo County Sheriff’s Dispatch was notified that Linda Solomon, a 61-year-old woman from Irvine, Calif., could not be located by her hiking partners. The hiking party originally consisted of three members; the route was a two-night trip from the Green Lake trailhead out of South Lake to the North Fork trail via Baker Creek. On the last day of the trip Solomon started down the trail slightly earlier than her hiking companions; the starting point was Baker Lake. Solomon and her hiking partners unintentionally took two separate routes from their camping spot resulting in the two hiking partners being on one side of Baker Creek and Solomon on the other. The hiking partners spotted Solomon on the opposite side of Baker Creek across a marshy area about a mile east of their previous night’s camping spot. Both parties continued east but were unable to reunite. The hiking partners searched for Solomon throughout the day and when they were unable to locate her they hiked out via North Fork and contacted Inyo County Sheriff’s Office.

A search and rescue mission was launched Wednesday morning. Two teams were sent in; one via Coyote Flats and the other through the Baker Lake trail via the Glacier Lodge trailhead and up North Fork. Aerial reconnaissance was provided by CHP H-82 out of Victorville. The Coyote Flat SAR team discovered a note around 2 p.m. in an old abandoned cabin on the south end of Coyote Flat. The note stated, “Wed. noon. July 20. Linda Solomon was here.” A note was left in the same place by a SAR team member instructing Solomon to stay put if she comes back to the cabin and that search teams will be back the next day. An additional clue that was discovered was a camera lens that was identified as belonging to Solomon. The lens was about ¾ of a mile from the cabin on a dirt road. Search teams concluded Wednesday’s efforts around 7:30 p.m.

On Thursday, July 20, teams from Inyo Search and Rescue and China Lake Mountain Rescue Group began a ground search in the vicinity of Coyote Flat near and around the cabin, and the Baker Creek drainage out of Big Pine. Aerial recon for today’s efforts is provided by CHP - Inland Division Air Operations. Solomon is 5 feet tall and 100 pounds. She has black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. Her clothing consists of a light blue long sleeve shirt, dark blue rain jacket, and blue/grey backpack. She is described as a cautious and experienced hiker. If anyone has seen Solomon or has any information that can assist this search contact the Inyo County Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 878-0383.