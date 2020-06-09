Accident in Big Pine

On Monday at approximately 10:40 a.m., David Froehle of Desert Hot Springs, California, was driving a 2000 Ford Ranger pickup northbound on US Highway 395 near Locust Street in Big Pine. For unknown reasons, according to California Highway Patrol, Froehle drove across the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 395 and collided with a power pole. This collision caused the power pole to fall, leaving electrical wires across the roadway. Froehle exited his vehicle and was determined to be uninjured. Personnel from the Big Pine Volunteer Fire Department, Inyo County Sheriff’s Department, Caltrans, and California Highway Patrol responded to the collision scene.

This collision is still under investigation by the Bishop CHP Office.