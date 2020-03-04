2020 election results in Inyo County, local races

Register Staff
Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Superior Court Judge No. 1

Philip T. Ashworth, 508

• Susanne Marie Rizo, 2,228

Brian Lamb, 1,793

Total votes, 4,529

County Supervisor, Second District

Heather F. Lind, 345

• Jeff Griffiths, 492

Total votes, 837

County Supervisor, Fourth District

• Jen Roeser, 369

Deena Davenport Conway, 175

Donald Bright, 348

Total votes, 892

County Supervisor, Fifth District

Matt Kingsley, 483

Total votes, 483

State Proposition 13

Yes, 1,467

• No, 3,063

Total votes, 4,530

Measure M - School Bond Measure (Lone Pine)

Bonds - Yes, 212

Bonds - No, 331

Total votes, 543

For results, go to

https://drive.google.com/file/d/17bMCDTf3YiDdXZGDo83ULg-O7LJWsTcm/view

