2020 election results in Inyo County, local races
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Superior Court Judge No. 1
Philip T. Ashworth, 508
• Susanne Marie Rizo, 2,228
Brian Lamb, 1,793
Total votes, 4,529
County Supervisor, Second District
Heather F. Lind, 345
• Jeff Griffiths, 492
Total votes, 837
County Supervisor, Fourth District
• Jen Roeser, 369
Deena Davenport Conway, 175
Donald Bright, 348
Total votes, 892
County Supervisor, Fifth District
Matt Kingsley, 483
Total votes, 483
State Proposition 13
Yes, 1,467
• No, 3,063
Total votes, 4,530
Measure M - School Bond Measure (Lone Pine)
Bonds - Yes, 212
Bonds - No, 331
Total votes, 543
For results, go to
https://drive.google.com/file/d/17bMCDTf3YiDdXZGDo83ULg-O7LJWsTcm/view
Category: