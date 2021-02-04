‘We’re still serving’
Terrance Vestal
Thursday, February 4, 2021
BISHOP, CA
The United Methodist Church on Fowler Street in Bishop continues to operate the soup kitchen for pick-up lunches only. Pick-up lunches are available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 12:30 p.m. Pictured here prepping up some lunch are Tom Sigler, Linda Sigler, Jackie Rupp, John Camphouse and Kathie Maurice. Camphouse said the kitchen distributes between 35 to 50 meals on those days, including a week ago Wednesday when Bishop was buffeted by snow.
Photo by Terrance Vestal
