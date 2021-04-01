A ‘hiss-tory’ lesson
For the past month, Wildcare Eastern Sierra has hosted numerous free education programs in its center front yard. In small groups of 10 or less, children and adults learn about the wild neighbors of the area from Razzle the Raven, Spirit and Bullitt (red-tailed hawks), Harvey the milk snake, other animals and exhibits of nests, eggs, shells, bones, and more. Wildcare staff and volunteers share information and experiences and answer questions. Free handouts are available. Wildcare Eastern Sierra can make educational presentations to family, friends or clubs. Call Wildcare Eastern Sierra, (760) 872-1487 to book a date. At top, Wildcare Eastern Sierra education program visitors learn about Harvey the milk snake and other snakes from Wildcare’s Leith Felgar; at left, Wildcare’s education program visitors check out the many natural exhibits after their visit with the animals.
Photo courtesy of Wildcare Eastern Sierra
