The city of Bishop has gotten some responses from local employers to a housing survey the city issued a few weeks ago to quantify the housing needs for major employers, Elaine Kabala, the city’s associate planner and economic developer reported Monday.
Kabala, speaking before the city council, said the housing survey was sent out to “major area employers” in the Bishop area.
She said the results from the survey will be used by city officials when they are talking to those interested in investing in housing developments in Bishop.
“We can provide them with a good market study and good data to inform their decision making,” Kabala said of the survey results.
She said the city has received 15 responses of the about 50 surveys that were issued.
Kabala said the city has received responses “from the big ones” and she hopes to have a full analysis after reviewing the data culled from the survey responses.
“But the highlight is that 90% of those employers reported difficulty hiring due to housing availability in the area, which I don’t think is a surprise to us,” Kabala said. “That certainly will help our conversations talking to people from outside the region.”
For more on this story, see the Feb. 16 edition of The Inyo Register.