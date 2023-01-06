The Bishop City Council at its regular meeting on Monday is scheduled to consider a resolution that would discontinuing the council’s policy and practice of having invocations at city council meetings.
According to city staff, in 2013 the Bishop City Council adopted a resolution that established the policy to formalize invocations and procedures to select individuals to offer invocations. It has been requested by the council to revisit this resolution and consider discontinuing invocations.
The resolution that the council will consider on Monday states in part that:
• The First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States states that no law shall be made establishing a religion.
• The founding fathers of this great nation were clear and steadfast that government should not express any preference towards particular religions.
• The city of Bishop has a history and tradition of having members of the community offer invocations at the beginning of city council meetings.
• It is virtually impossible to have every faith, creed (or lack thereof) represented during the city’s invocations, a fact that could lead to the perception that the city has established preferred faiths.
The Bishop City Council is scheduled to meet in open session at 6 p.m. Monday in the City Council Chambers at Bishop City Hall, 301 W. Line St. Meeting agendas, including how the meetings can be viewed remotely, can be found on the city’s website, www.cityofbishop.com.
