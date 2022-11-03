Caltrans is hosting a free dump day Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Bishop-Sunland Landfill and the Big Pine Transfer Station.
Trash loads should be sorted and properly tarped before transporting to the transfer station.
Dump Day events are organized to further the Caltrans goal of keeping highways litter-free as part of the Clean California Initiative.
Acceptable residential waste includes:
• Household and yard waste
• Glass, wood, metal, electronics, and recyclables
• Appliances, TVs, mattresses, and furniture
• Tires (rims removed, limit 9 at a time)
The following will not be accepted at the free dump day:
• Commercial waste
• Tractor/heavy equipment tires
• Hazardous waste
• Pesticides, herbicides, chemicals, sharps, and disinfectants
The event will be on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
The Big Pine location has limited capacity and waste will not be accepted once the bins are full.
• Bishop-Sunland Landfill, south of Bishop on Sunland Reservation Road, Bishop.
• Big Pine Transfer Station, south of Big Pine on Big Pine Dump Road, Big Pine.
Visit CleanCA.com to learn more about how Clean California is transforming communities and how you can get involved.
Visit the Caltrans District 9 Clean California website to learn more about programs and events in eastern Kern, Inyo, and Mono counties.