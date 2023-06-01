Bishop Unified School District announces educators of year

The Bishop Unified School District last week announced its 2023 Educators of the Year last week to honor both certificated staff and classified employees.
Certificated employees are required to have credentials from the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing while classified employees are not required to have a teaching credential.
Bishop Superintendent Katie Kolker said BUSD staff members where nominated by the colleagues and supervisors. Each staff member could nominate up to two “exemplary employees in the certificated and classified staff categories.
“Many staff members were enthusiastically nominated,” Kolker said.
The two certificated and two classified educators with the most nominations received the award.
The winners are:
Certificated staff – Kathleen Stout and Jennifer Hargrove; honorable mention: Ryan Mills, April Nafeh, Alyssa Riggins and Adam Routt
Classified staff – Josie Rogers and Chris Riggins; honorable mention: Nicole Behrendt, Marnie Casteel, Ryan Daugherty, Omar Santana, Melissa Slee, and Wanda Summers
• Kathleen Stout, current Bishop Elementary School counselor and former Bishop Union High School counselor, has been with the district for 13 years and has a degree in social work. She was nominated for her “unwavering commitment and support to students, community involvement, and for going above and beyond all the time.”
• Jennifer Hargrove, Bishop Elementary School “Voyagers” teacher, has been with the district for five years and works with elementary students in an alternative education setting. She was nominated for “providing stability, opportunity, and social emotional development to students who need it most.” She is currently working on completing an additional credential in special education.
• Chris Riggins, Bishop Unified School District maintenance and bus driver, has been with the district for 5 1/2 years. “He’s known for being dependable, competent, kind and hard working. He loves students and goes the extra mile for staff.”
• Josie Rogers, Bishop Elementary School Native American liaison, “has made a tremendous impact in the two years she’s been with the district, supporting and advocating for students and families while providing important cultural connections. Simply put, her contributions to our school community make BES a better place to be!”
“Congratulations to all our nominees and cheers to these amazing people who make BUSD a wonderful place to work and learn,” Kolker said.