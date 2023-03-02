The city of Bishop and Inyo County have filed a lawsuit against Aaron and Marianne Schat alleging the local business owners have consistently and knowingly violated numerous building codes and city and state ordinances. The suit asks the Inyo County Superior Court to impose a restraining order and temporary injunction that would bar the Schats from continuing to perform any construction work on three buildings they own in Bishop, which could also lead to those buildings and the businesses being closed until they are brought into compliance with the various codes the city alleges are being violated.
The suit seeks to halt activity at the following Schat-owned buildings and businesses: the Whiskey Creek building, on Main Street; the former Bank of America building on Main Street, and the Sterling Heights building on East Elm Street.
The Schat Bakery Building is not included in the suit and there are no allegations of any building or business violations regarding the well-known bakery. Arron Schat’s Roadhouse restaurant also is not part of the legal action.
Aaron Schat’s response
Aaron Schat, in a phone interview with The Register on Wednesday, said he has tried for months to work with the city regarding his construction and remodel projects and has submitted numerous engineering and construction plans to city officials in an effort to comply with building codes and permits.
“I’ve tried to work with the city and deliver what they want.” In some cases, he said he obtained permits and did the work outlined, only to be told afterward the work was not in compliance. He said he has spent “tens of thousands of dollars” on professional engineering plans and construction documents in an effort to satisfy the city’s demands.
“They have been stopping me every way possible,” Aaron Schat said. “At this point, I don’t know what they want. It doesn’t make sense to me.”
