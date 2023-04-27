Bishop police chief to head Tehachapi force

The city of Bishop on reported Wednesday that on Monday it received a 60-day resignation notice from its Police Chief Richard Standridge.
The notice advised the Standridge’s decision to accept the position of police chief with the city of Tehachapi.
The Bishop City Council stated it wishes Standridge the best in his future professional endeavors and appreciates his leadership and the efforts he has taken to move the Bishop Police Department forward.
The city council will begin discussions on how best to fill the position both on an interim and permanent basis.
Standridge, a former detective with the Porterville, California, Police Department, was officially sworn in as the new police chief for the city of Bishop in July of 2021.
During his tenure at the Bishop Police Department, Standridge has said his focus has been on staff recruitment, training and community engagement, among other priorities.
Standridge oversaw a number of new recruits while with the department.