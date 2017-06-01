Woman who stabbed her husband pleads to domestic violence

A 40-year-old woman who had been charged with attempted murder, domestic battery, assault with a deadly weapon and driving under the influence of alcohol after stabbing her husband was sentenced Tuesday for domestic violence, according to the Inyo County District Attorneys’ Office.

In an email Wednesday, District Attorney Thomas Hardy stated that Rachel Cooksey was sentenced after she pleading guilty to felony domestic violence to three years formal probation with 80 days in jail and a requirement that she complete a one year domestic violence program.

For more details on this story, see today's (June 1) edition of The Inyo Register.