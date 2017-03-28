The Wild in Uw

Trent Peterson, with his mustangs Gary, a six-year-old mustang gelding from Wyoming, and Minerette, a five-year-old gelding from Nevada, along with Peterson’s dog Lillet pose for a picture on the Double L Ranch. To honor Gary Peterson, Trent Peterson, along with his 3 adopted mustangs riding north along the PCT, a 2,659 mile long trail stretching from Mexico to Canada, in the summer 2017. Trent rides to raise awareness and money for the ataxia foundation which funds research projects to one day stop the hereditary disease. To complete this ride, Trent will use Mustangs adopted, gentled and trained by he and his partner, Mariah Keuler. In doing so, he hopes to raise awareness for the challenges our wild horses face both in the wild and in holding facilities. Read more about Peterson and his planned trek in today's (March 28) edition of The Inyo Register.

Photo by Gayla Wolf