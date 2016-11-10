Whitney Portal Road reconstruction nearly completed plan for minor delays

The Whitney Portal Road Reconstruction Project, which began in March, is nearly completed. The project was accomplished under a funding request from Inyo County. The project included re-paving, significant improvements to drainage and culverts, and other repairs for safety.

Visitors to the area should still expect minor delays while the finishing work is completed.

“We would like to thank our visitors for their incredible patience during this project,” said Nora Gamino, acting forest engineer. “Achieving a project of this scale requires coordination on the part of Inyo County, the Federal Highways Administration, Hat Creek Construction and the forest. Our visitors were part of that equation and worked with our construction schedule and parking plans. They were part of the successful completion of this project.”

Whitney Portal is the most popular trailhead on the forest; with hikers applying, by lottery, to ascend the tallest mountain in the contiguous United States. Mt. Whitney is also the southern terminus of the John Muir Trail.