Whitney Portal Road demolition starts today; area should be avoided

Inyo County and CalTrans will be performing rock demolition operations on Whitney Portal Road today from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. County officials are asking the public to stay clear of this area; the demolition operation cannot be performed if there is a threat to public safety. Additional demolition days are: Wednesday, Feb. 22, through Saturday, Feb. 25, weather permitting. The road is closed to pedestrians and the National Recreation Trail is down canyon of this work and should be avoided.